Sam Davey students learn lesson on self-esteem through entertainer

Students at a local elementary school got a special treat today tied in with a lesson on self-esteem.

Entertainer Travis Wagner performed for students at Sam Davey Elementary School in Eau Claire Wednesday.

Wagner inflated a hot air balloon indoors, juggled, and performed magic while teaching self-esteem to students.

Wagner also teaches elements of positive behavior in school in a fun way in hopes of giving kids a day to remember.

Wagner says "Kids are surrounded by bad news all the time it seems like. So i just want to bring some good news to the kids and to create a day they'll remember for the rest of their lives."

The students earned Wednesday’s all-school celebration by following behavior expectations.

