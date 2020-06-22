Sam Stange receives prestigious opportunity

This upcoming hockey season, former Eau Claire North graduate, Sam Stange, will join the Wisconsin Badgers hockey team. Before that, Sam will have the opportunity to make the US National Juniors team for the World Junior Championships.

Sam said, “It’ll be a really good opportunity for me more than just exposure and the chance to make the team but just on a personal level to get to compete against guys like that who have played at that level, will be at that level and just the level I’m going to be playing against pretty soon here.”

Along with the experience comes the thrill of possibly making the team with some of the best players from across the entire country in your age group.

“I mean that would be a pretty cool thing to make the team, get an experience like that and to know that I would earn an opportunity like that.”

Sam spent this past year in the USHL where he was fantastic finishing in the top five in scoring, but making strides to prepare himself for the tryouts during the COVID-19 pandemic have not come easy.

“We went down to Iowa about a month ago because that was the only ice at that point so that was the first time in two months I had skated and we spent a weekend down there. As far as stuff I’ve been able to do in Eau Claire it’s been mostly off ice replicating as much as I can just shooting pucks outside, running, lifting, and things like that.”

Even if Sam fails to make the roster, he is still looking forward to becoming a Badger.

“Really excited to get back to swing more people that I know and being able to play for a college and even to get back to school after a year off so I think like you said just that whole lifestyle it’s going to be a really neat experience.”

Sam will make his push for a roster spot with tryouts set from July 24th through August 1st.

