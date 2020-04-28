Samoset Council raising money for local food banks

One north central Wisconsin organization's annual fundraising campaign looks a little different this year due to the Coronavirus.

The Boy Scouts of America, Samoset Council serves thousands of scouts and their families throughout 13 counties in north central Wisconsin. Adam Freund is the development director for the Samoset Council and said one of the goals of the scouting program is to teach the value of community service.

"Our whole purpose is develop youth, prepare them for tomorrow's challenges and develop life skills and provide opportunities for all youth, regardless of circumstance or background," he said.

Each year, the council holds a "Scouting for Food" fundraiser to benefit 35 food banks in the area. This year, the fundraiser is seeing changes due to COVID-19.

"Every year, we have scouts going door to door, collecting food. It is usually done in the middle of April,” he said. “This year, with everything happening, with the situation we weren't able to allow youth to do door-to-door.”

He said in order to continue to serve the community, the "Scouting for Food Online" campaign was born. People can go online and donate through the Samoset Council website.

"This idea came about to make an impact and hopefully engage youth and families that we are serving with an opportunity to give back to their community and for us just be able to collect the funds and then distribute it out to where people live,” Freund said.

As of Tuesday, Freund said the campaign has raised more than $13,000.

"We're getting closer to our goal of $15,000, so I think it is going to happen over the next few days, because it has been pretty steady stream of support."

Freund said a $1 donation can provide 10 meals to those in need in Wisconsin.

“If you give just 10 dollars, you're giving a lot, because the food banks can buy at a wholesale price and be able to provide those meals at a lower cost.”

If you're interested into helping the Samoset Council reach their $15,000 goal, text "give food" to 844-615-4269 or visit samoset.org