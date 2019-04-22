Samsung delays folding phone launch after breaking issues

Samsung reveals key specs for its upcoming foldable smartphone; from phone to tablet, Photo Date: November 7, 2018 / Source: Samsung / (MGN)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 12:46 PM, Apr 22, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Samsung is pushing back this week's planned public launch of its highly anticipated folding phone after reports that reviewers' phones were breaking.

The company had been planning to release the Galaxy Fold on Friday. Instead, it says it will to run more tests and announce a new launch date in the coming weeks.

Several journalists reported issues with the phones last week while testing review copies. Some said the phone's inside screens stopped working. Others removed an outer plastic layer that was meant to stay on and which protected the screen from scratches.

Samsung says there could be issues when pressure is put on the hinges that open and close the phone. It plans to find ways to better protect the screens.

The Galaxy Fold has a $2,000 price tag.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus