Sanders says he'll build a coalition in the Midwest to defeat Trump

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is telling Wisconsin voters he will build a coalition in the Midwest that will defeat President Donald Trump.

Sanders spoke in Madison as he kicked off a swing through pivotal states that are part of the Democratic "blue wall" strategy for 2020.

Sanders spoke to a crowd of about 1,000 who braved 40-degree temperatures with a stiff 20 mph wind. He is visiting Midwest states Trump narrowly won and Sanders says "Together, we are going to make sure that does not happen again."

His weekend swing is taking him to Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Sanders spoke in a city park along the shores of a lake, just a few blocks away from the state Capitol. Those in the crowd wore ski masks, winter coats, gloves and scarves as they cheered Sanders.

Trump also knows the Midwest is vital to his re-election bid. He will campaign Monday in Minnesota, a state he lost by less than 2 percentage points in 2015.

However, Democrats feel like the momentum is on their side in the Midwest.

Sanders supporter and Milwaukee labor organizer Peter Rickman says the senator from Vermont is the best chance Democrats have to defeat Trump.