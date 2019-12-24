Santa Claus Delivers presents to newborn babies

Santa will be delivering presents all over the world on Tuesday, and one local nurse is following his lead by delivering gifts to moms that delivered babies.

Robin Dietel, an OB Nurse at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire, dressed up as Santa Claus on Tuesday to welcome newborns into the world.

"We thought we would have a little fun because it was Christmas and I had this Santa suit, so we brought Santa up to the birth center to meet some of the new babies and we're visiting some of the new parents and babies and bringing some gifts along,” Dietel said.

The tradition started last year when the hospital opened.

"I think it has become tradition now, so Santa has reappeared this year,” she said.

For Dietel, playing Santa Claus at Christmas time is extra special.

"The reason why I Like being Santa is that my oldest daughter was actually born on Christmas day so I was one of these moms, it will be 36 years tomorrow,” she said.

The idea to give gifts to the families of newborns came from what her nurses did for her 36 years ago.

"The nurses were so excited that they went out and got yarn and fun fur and they knit all three babies a Christmas hat and made them a big stocking that they sent the babies home in,” Dietel said.

The stocking that her daughter went home in is still being used today.

"To this day, 36 years later, my daughter still hangs that stocking up for Santa to fill,” she said.

While she says she had to get creative to celebrate Christmas and a birthday on the same day, she also says it created fond memories.

"It was a joke for a while when she was middle school age because the stocking was quite large and she always thought she should get more stuff to fill it,” Dietel said. “So my husband that year actually went and found a giant stocking that Santa brought for him and filled it up, she was so upset that morning when she woke up."

Dietel says while she doesn’t always work Christmas, when she does, she feels a special bond with her patients.

"If I'm working and there is a laboring mom on Christmas, I always try and get that mom because I feel a little special bond with her."

