Sarona woman arrested for first OWI with child in vehicle

A Sarona woman is arrested and will be charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a child under 16 in the vehicle after a crash on Saturday according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

State Patrol identifies the woman as 31-year-old Nicole Jillian Janzen Duncan. This would be her first OWI offense.

On Saturday around 10:34 p.m. a Wisconsin State Trooper and Spooner Police responded to a two-vehicle property damage crash on State Highway 70 near Mavis Street in Spooner.

Authorities say there, Janzen Duncan was arrested, taken to a local hospital to test her blood, and then taken to Washburn County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation by the Spooner Police Department.

The Washburn County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.