Saturday is World Alzheimer’s Day

Updated: Sat 2:22 AM, Sep 21, 2019

(CNN) - Saturday is World Alzheimer's Day.

Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. In 2014, as many as five million Americans were living with it, and it is one of the 10 leading causes of death in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disease is progressive and begins with mild memory loss possibly leading to less responsiveness over time.

It's typically found in patients over age 60, but younger people sometimes develop it too.

It affects parts of the brain that control thought, memory and language.

Right now, scientists still don’t know what causes Alzheimer’s disease and there is no known cure, but research is ongoing.

