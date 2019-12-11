Saudi Aramco starts trading, gaining 10% and reaching $1.8T

Aramco's stock price rose 10% — the daily regulatory cap limit — hitting 35.2 Saudi riyals per share, or what is $9.39. (Source: Aramco/CNN)
By  | 
Updated: Wed 3:25 AM, Dec 11, 2019

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Saudi Arabia’s oil company Aramco gained 10% at the opening of trading on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange.

The oil giant started trading for the first time ever, after a mammoth $25.6 billion initial public offering that set the record as the biggest in history.

At the opening of trading on Wednesday morning in Riyadh, its stock price rose 10% — the daily regulatory cap limit — hitting 35.2 Saudi riyals per share, or what is $9.39. At that price, Aramco is the world’s most valuable listed company at $1.88 trillion.

That’s more than the top five oil companies — Exxon Mobil, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP — combined.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus