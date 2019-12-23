Saudi court sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi’s killing

A Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 4:25 AM, Dec 23, 2019

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death after Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered last year in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by a team of Saudi agents.

Saudi Arabia’s state TV reported that three others were sentenced to prison. All can appeal the verdicts.

The kingdom’s crown prince drew international condemnation for the killing because several Saudi agents involved had worked directly for him.

The kingdom has carried out the trials of the accused in near total secrecy.

