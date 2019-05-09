Sauk City man dies in Monroe County crash

On May 9, 2019, shortly after 1:30pm, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal, two vehicle crash on State Highway 71 near County Highway W, just east of Kendall.

Once on scene, deputies found that a 1991 Dodge Caravan had been traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a semi-truck that was traveling westbound. The van then spun and came to rest in the ditch on the south side of the road. The driver of the van, a 30-year-old man from Sauk City, was pronounced dead on the scene. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Kendall Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance Service, and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

