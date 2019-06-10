Sawyer Co. man charged with possession of child porn

A Sawyer County man is charged with ten counts of possessing child pornography.

Authorities say that illicit files were downloaded by 45-year-old James Allen hatcher of Hayward.

Law enforcement traced the files back to a hotel in Hayward, where Hatcher is the only permanent resident.

Officials searched Hatcher's room and seized a hard drive with over 180 of the files in question.

His cash bond has been set for $100,000 dollars.

Hatcher's next court appearance is scheduled for next Monday.

