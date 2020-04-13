Sawyer County discourages travel to cabins

With many people staying at home trying to find things to do, they may be tempted to travel to their cabin or vacation home in another part of the state.

"We have a very high amount of seasonal and second home and rental property in our area,” said Sawyer County Public Information Officer Diane McNamer

McNamer says while travel to a second home is not recommended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they cannot legally stop people from doing so.

"Sawyer County does not have the legal authority to stop someone from entering the county from other states or other Wisconsin counties, but we do hope that people will come up here knowing that if they do so, help us out,” she said.

She also says if you do need to travel, the county is taking extra precautions to keep the year round residents in the county safe.

"What we are hoping is they bring all the groceries and needed essentials before they come here,” McNamer said. “Participate in a 14 day voluntary self quarantine and self monitor for any symptoms. If they are up here and need to go into town, we understand that, have only one family member go on the outing.”

McNamer says many people travel from out of state to visit.

"They don't know who they may have been in contact with, they may be asymptomatic,” she said. “Of course everyone wants to protect themselves so we're just hoping that if someone does come up here, that they will be that good neighbor."

Out of state travelers is something that may worry the county’s elderly population.

"It is a very emotional and stressful time for many people and those who are elderly,” McNamer said. “We have a very high amount of people that are here in the county that are elderly and you can understand that they're concerned."

As of Monday, Sawyer County only has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

