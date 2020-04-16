Scammers looking to capitalize on Americans' fears

The coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the good in people across the country, but bad actors are trying to capitalize on the crisis. Like internet scammers who are coming for wallets everywhere.

Scammers are trying to sell things that do not exist, like a COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: Gray DC)

A lot of Americans are browsing the internet these days, whether it be for pleasure or for critical information on the coronavirus outbreak. These internet villains know it.

“These scammers are relying on fear,” said Tom Galvin, executive director of the Digital Citizens Alliance.

Galvin is investigating these con-artists trying to get you to buy things that do not exist or that they do not actually have in their stockpile. Things like N95 masks, thermometers, shady antibody tests, even vaccines, all with seemingly official labeling. There is no vaccine for COVID-19!

He says consumers should be able to tell that these are shady sellers, but some of the posts have official Centers for Disease Controls labeling right next to their videos, making it a bit more difficult to decipher.

“There’s a really easy way for them to fix this,” said Galvin.

He is talking about the big tech companies whose platforms are being used to spread this bad information. Galvin argues a quick change in algorithm could stop most scams.

Some of the ads Galvin and his team found have since been taken down for violating platform policies. But not before gaining traction with viewers. And a number of the videos found remain posted.

YouTube would not provide a comment for this story.

A Facebook spokesman says “We’ve removed millions of ads and commerce listings for the sale of masks, hand sanitizer, surface disinfecting wipes and COVID-19 test kits across Facebook and Instagram. We’re focused on preventing exploitation of this crisis and have removed many of the accounts and blocked many hashtags included in this report. We use several automated detection mechanisms to block or remove this material from our platform.”

Kathy Kraninger, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says she is also working to crack down on bad faith opportunists with help from the private sector and the Department of Justice.

“It’s really an all hands effort,” said Kraninger.

Kraninger says her bureau is tracking phishing phone calls as Americans prepare to receive stimulus payments. Scammers are asking for personal information they say will help citizens receive a relief check. She notes the federal government would never ask for social security numbers or credit card information, so she is urging Americans not to take this bait.

“People need to be on the lookout. They need to be vigilant. They need to report those scams,” said Kraninger.

Kraninger says if you have concerns you can find more information on consumerfinance.gov.

