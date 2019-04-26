Scheels partners with ECPD to help keep bike patrol on the streets

For nearly two decades, the Eau Claire Police have used bicycles to patrol the city's parks and walkways.

Friday, those bikes got an upgrade. Through a partnership through Scheels, the Eau Claire PD got state-of-the-art mountain bikes. Plus, Scheels will be in charge of the bike's maintenance.

For the ECPD, the purpose of the bikes is broader than simply enforcing the law.

“It’s important for us as officers to break down those barriers that the squad car creates. Be more personable, get into the parks a little bit more. Just really interact with the pedestrians that are out walking and biking on a daily basis in our town,” said Officer Bridget Coit with the ECPD.

The bikes are still being prepared to get on the trails. Police say they should be out and about in the next month.

