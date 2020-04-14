School Board Commissioner Klinkhammer resigns from board

School Board Commissioner Laurie Klinkhammer has announced her resignation from the School Board, effective at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Commissioner Klinkhammer shared the following statement:

"It is with great regret that I announce my resignation as a member of the Eau Claire School Board at this time. As many of you know, my law firm has recently gone through two expansions that have increased my leadership obligations within the firm. Additionally, I am dealing with a number of family issues related to an aging parent. As a result of these obligations, I am unable to continue to devote the time necessary to properly serve the School District and the many amazing students it supports. It has truly been an honor serving this great community, and although this brings me great sadness, I leave knowing that the District is in great hands with the remaining members of the School Board."

Commissioner Klinkhammer’s term was set to expire April 2121. Information regarding the application process for Commissioner Klinkhammer’s vacancy will be shared in the coming weeks.

