School District of La Crosse celebrates School Lunch Hero Day

Friday is School Lunch Hero Day and the School District of La Crosse celebrated one of its own.

Assistant Cook Manager Kelly Schultz is retiring this year after 39 and a half years with the district.

Staff and family surprised her in the parking lot this morning as the district's School Lunch Hero.

Starting in 1981 at Logan High School, Schultz says she never imagined she would still be on the job in 2020.

For the cook manager, the best part of her job is being with students which is something she's missing this spring.

"Your day is just very different without the noise and the children and the 'What did you do today? How was your night last night? and it's just a huge missing piece right now without the kids here," Schultz said.

The district is still packing lunches for kids during the Safer-at-Home order.

Schultz says she plans on bringing her culinary skills to her home kitchen after retiring later this school year.