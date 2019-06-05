School District of Mondovi breaks ground on referendum project

The School District of Mondovi broke ground on a referendum project Wednesday.

The $18 million project includes 10,000 square feet of additions and 30,000 square feet of remodeling at the school building.

The project will include a new front entry and event lobby as well as renovations to the library and science labs.

The superintendent says he's excited to get the project underway.

"We've been working behind the scenes since November and now here it is June and we're starting to break ground. It's been a lot of work behind the scenes, a lot of meetings, a lot of head scratching and it's all come to fruition here today in breaking the ground. We're excited about what the future brings for the School District of Mondovi," said Superintendent Greg Corning.

Construction will start this summer with a completion goal of fall 2020.