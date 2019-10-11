School District tests Northwoods Elementary for mold, air levels within guidelines

The Eau Claire Area School District’s environmental services provider, Air Tech, tested Northwoods Elementary for air quality after staff members raised concerns in August.

The school district says the preliminary results of the tests say they have found low levels of non-toxic fungal growth within the school building and slightly elevated non-toxic fungus in several rooms.

The district also says these levels were reported to be within clean and low growth guidelines.

Air Tech recommended the school thoroughly clean the rooms and the district says they will be moving forward with these recommendations as soon as possible.

