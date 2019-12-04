School Resource Officer named in Oshkosh West High School incident

The School Resource Officer that was involved in the Oshkosh West High School incident has been named by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Wisconsin DOJ says Michael Wissink was the SRO involved in the incident that took place Dec. 3.

The student was armed with a weapon and confronted Wissink. Both the student and Wissink were taken to a local hospital. No other students, staff members or law enforcement were injured, according to the DOJ.

WIssink has been an officer with the Oshkosh Police Department for 21 years and have been an SRO since 2017.

