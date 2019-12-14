School Shooting Threat

Authorities say a Wisconsin elementary school requested additional police presence Friday after finding a note in the bathroom from a 9-year-old girl threatening a shooting. Trevor-Wilmot Elementary in Kenosha alerted the sheriff's department about the note when it was found at the end of the day Thursday.�The Kenosha News reports the girl did not have access to weapons and the threat was not considered credible. However, the sheriff's department had extra deputies at the school throughout the day Friday