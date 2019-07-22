School board approves new boundaries

We now know the future of elementary school boundaries in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Area School Board unanimously approved new elementary school boundaries - shifting almost two hundred students to different schools.

The Demographic Trends & Facility Planning Committee presented its plan to the school board for new boundaries for seven elementary schools. The committee’s proposal stated students affected by the boundaries have the option in the 2020-2021 school year to remain at their current school until they transition to middle or high school.

The reason for the proposal, according to a spokesperson for the committee, was to relieve some of the capacity issues in Eau Claire elementary schools. According to the committee, fewer students will be affected by this new proposal. With the approval, there will be new boundaries for seven elementary schools, with Roosevelt being a two section school.

According to Eau Claire Area School District superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, it was important to the board that families stayed together.

"We don't want to do anything that is extremely disruptive for families. We know it’s going to be disruptive to the boundaries, we think as we transition families through the system, they're going to find their schools are very welcoming and their students are going to be very successful."

In addition, the school board moved to increase the number of emergency school closure days.

Last year, 11 days were taken due to record snow fall in Eau Claire, six more than the school had planned for.

Now - the high schools will have 9.06 days available, middle schools have 8.8 days and the elementaries have 14.8 days available.

The board also accepted a 50- thousand dollar gift from the Pat and Connie Ulrich Trust, the first portion of a $250,000 donation to upgrade the Memorial High School track and field complex.

The donation will go towards an all-weather track surface and striping, field electrical outlets and a new chain-link fence and gate. The Ulrich trust will also provide five-thousand dollars a year for maintenance of the facility. The remaining $150,000 will come after bids are submitted and approved for the upgrades.

