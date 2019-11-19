School bus rollover, no serious injuries reported

An Arcadia School District bus rolled over Tuesday morning, no serious injuries were reported.

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says a school bus had rolled over at 7:08 a.m. near the intersection of County Road JJ and Kukowski Lane. The bus was traveling north on County Road JJ with 20 passengers on board. The School District of Arcadia says the corner of the highway was covered with mud and dirt. The accident was not related to ice or snow conditions.

The School District of Arcadia also says all students were safely evacuated from the bus by the bus driver and checked by paramedics at the scene. Students were then loaded onto a second bus and taken back to the middle school where parents were contacted.

The incident is still under investigation.

