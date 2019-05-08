School district manages donations in honor of Girl Scouts killed in Lake Hallie

Thousands of dollars have been raised in the months following last fall's tragedy when three local Girl Scouts and a mother were killed in a hit-and-run crash during a highway cleanup project in Lake Hallie.

All of that money has been put into a memorial fund. It's been six months since the tragedy and weeks following, WEAU held a donation drive. The three girl scouts killed were students of the Chippewa Falls Unified School District and school representatives are now sharing some early plans for how the money will be used.

The crash took the lives of Jayna Kelley, 9, Autumn Helgeson, 10, Haylee Hickle, 10, and her mother Sarah Jo Schneider. "Any loss is hard but it seems particularly more difficult when its children, it’s one of the things that our schools really struggle with….it’s hard for kids to understand, it’s hard for us to understand as adults as well," said Chad Throwbridge, Director of Business Services and Finance with the school district.

Another little girl Madalyn Zwiefelhofer spent weeks in the hospital recovering. A few weeks following the tragedy, WEAU partnered with the Chippewa Falls School District and Royal Credit Union to create the Halmstad & Southview Memorial fund.

Back in November, a fundraiser was held in the WEAU parking lot where more than $24,000 was raised, coupled with RCU’s contribution and the new car dealers' match of $40,000. In total, the donation drive raised $83,201. "It was just a tremendously generous thing for our community and WEAU and RCU to team up to do this," said Throwbridge. The Chippewa Falls School District has formed a committee to decide how the funds will be used to honor those who lost their lives.

"What we wanted to make sure of is that we were being very respectful of what the wishes of the families were so we thought we would bring the families together and then some representatives from both Halmsted and Southview and some of our district administrators to kind of help facilitate," said Throwbridge.

The committee is in the process of brainstorming ideas. "A lot of discussion around scholarships and memorial funds and things like trees and shrubs and gardens at each of the locations but one of the things that has risen to the top is creating more of a permanent structure like an outdoor classroom or pavilion if you will," said Throwbridge.

"This situation ripples out across the nation…the Girl Scout organization is a national organization…obviously our families, and committee and school have been impacted greatly and so I think for us to be able to recognize this situation and the individuals who were impacted by It is really important," said Michelle Golden, Public Relations for Chippewa Schools.

The committee plans to meet again later this month and hopes to have something finalized before the next school year begins. They say this project is very important to them and want to honor the victims the best way they can which is why they're leaning towards building a permanent structure that will be around for years to come.

