School districts begin plans for the fall

Local school districts have been faced with many questions about next year's school year. Amidst a pandemic, they're having to answer questions that look ahead into the future.

“Knowing that there's so much uncertainty about what school's going to look like in the fall and what kind of guidance we're going to get from the state and the health department, we have set up a district-wide task force,” says Eau Claire Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck.

The Eau Claire Area School District has put together a task force of 70 people, who are working in smaller committees to plan for the next year.

“We know when we go back we will have one of three scenarios, we'll either be back as we have always been, we may still be in the at-home learning if there's another surge or something happens with the virus, and we could be in a position because of social distancing, where we may have to do some kind of hybrid, where we’re in part of the time and out part of the time,” says Hardebeck.

The Chippewa Falls School District is planning to open back up, but they will be practicing social distancing and gearing up for a "new normal.”

“We've spent a lot of time talking about planning for the opening of a new normal in the fall, obviously the safety and security of our staff and students is our number one priority as we talk about that,” says Michelle Golden, Chippewa’s Executive Director of Human Resources and Public Relations.

They also have a committee putting together a plan for the fall.

“We have a team of people that are working together, so right now there are five of us, and that committee is going to grow on June 29th. We have a much bigger committee coming together to plan and make sure everything's in place for the fall,” says Golden.

Altoona's interim superintendent Ron Walsh says that the Altoona School District's number one priority is safety, and they are also considering alternate day classes and online learning.

The school districts will be keeping their families updated as they plan.

