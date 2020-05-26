School districts beginning to look towards next year

For the students in the Stanley-Boyd School District, they haven't stepped foot inside of their school since March 6 right before spring break.

Before the school year is officially over, the district announced a starting date for next year and it's earlier than usual.

There are many uncertainties in people's lives right now, but for students and their families in the Stanley-Boyd School District there is one thing they now know for sure, school will start next year on Aug. 20.

"It could be face-to-face, it could be virtual. But August 20 is when we're starting school again," said Stanley-Boyd School District Superintendent Jeff Koenig.

Schools in Wisconsin closed on March 18, but in Stanley-Boyd students and staff haven't been in the schools since March 6 due to spring break.

"It's going to be almost six months our kids haven't been in school and we just think it's really important to get kids back in the classroom," explained Koenig.

The district applied for a waiver with the state to allow for an earlier start date.

During a school board meeting last week, that earlier start date was approved.

"We wanted to give families some kind of assurance, you know this is the date things are starting back up. Our school year actually ends June 5 so we have another week and a half to go this school year, but we thought it was important for families to know a definitive start date," said Koenig.

But a start date is about the only final decision that the district has made about next school year.

The new school year could be virtual, it could be in-person, or a mixture of both.

But the district says they are waiting for guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which they expect soon.

"Everybody wants to have normalcy back in their lives and to have the kids back in school so parents don't have to worry about them when they're at work, and that's a key thing for our economy as well," says Koenig. "But right now we're just going with the information we have and trying to make the best decisions possible when that information is changing on a daily basis."

Koenig says he has been in touch with other districts around the area, as well as local health officials, to come up similar structures for as many students as possible.

The new school calendar will include 178 school days for students, which is actually two less days than were originally scheduled this year.

Other area school district, including Chippewa Falls, Altoona, and Eau Claire, are currently scheduled to start classes on Sept. 1.