School official discusses Eau Claire schools

As the State Department of Public Instruction released its annual school report cards this week, the Eau Claire Area School District is "meeting expectations" with an overall score of 70.5.

The district is eighth largest in Wisconsin, with more than 11,000 students and 1,400 staff members throughout 20 schools.

During Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck's eight year tenure as superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District, there has been a lot of change.

One of the biggest, she says, is an added emphasis on individualized plans for students.

"Students are coming to us with lots of different needs and different skills and we try to treat each student as an individual and help them develop their strengths and their interests," said Hardebeck.

On Friday, Hardebeck and a school board member will discuss the impact the district hopes to have on the future of local students.

She says Eau Claire does a lot to prepare students for life after school.

"We have academic and career planning, and that's a new program we started in the state. And it begins in elementary school," explained Hardebeck.

But the district is also facing some challenges, including finding quality teachers to work with the more than 11,000 students.

"We're always certainly looking for teachers. We have hard to fill positions, certainly technology is an area that's very difficult to fill those positions," said Hardebeck.

Another challenge for the district has been getting into a good financial state.

In October the school board approved the 2019-2020 budget, which is the first balanced budget in nearly a decade.

"As the community grows, we grow. As they face challenges, we face the same challenges. And working together I think we really do a very good job of preparing our students for the world of work," said Hardebeck.

While the district is in a good place, according to Hardebeck, it will soon be under new leadership.

She is set to retire at the end of the school year.

Hardebeck will give a presentation at the Eau Claire Area Chamber's "Eggs and Issues" Friday morning at 7.