School resource officers aim to keep Eau Claire students safe

The tragedy in Colorado, as with many other school shootings like it, have parents asking what protections are in place to keep violence from happening in Eau Claire.

Every Eau Claire Area School District high school and middle school has a school resource officer on school grounds, full-time. This way, police can respond immediately to threats inside schools.

To prevent school shootings, officers have made recommendations to change the layout of schools.

Officer Greg Erickson has worked at North Star for three and a half years, and he says this assignment is among his most rewarding.

“Overall, you know your time here is protecting people who need protecting. They don't have the voice or the capability to protect themselves so they need trusted adults like teachers, admin, and police to be there, so they can concentrate on being a kid,” said Erickson.

These officers also spend time in Eau Claire elementary schools, where officers work to break down barriers, and encourage children to go to police when they need help.

