School threat prompts early release of students at Marshfield High School

Students at Marshfield High School will be released early Tuesday.

A message on the Marshfield Police Department Facebook page reads:

Immediate Early Dismissal

Due to a new additional threat discovered today at the School District of Marshfield, High School Students only are being released immediately. All other schools will remain in session for the remainder of the day. We have no reason to believe this is a credible threat but out of extreme precaution is why this decision was made. Law enforcement are currently present at the high school campus assisting with the release.

Marshfield Police say this is the first early release due to a threat. Last week, police said two 17-year-old girls were arrested for making terrorist threats at Marshfield High School.