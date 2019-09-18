Extra patrols were adding to Eau Claire school zones

During the past few weeks, the Eau Claire Police Department ramped up patrols in school zones and the results are in.

The initiative had extra patrols in the morning and the afternoon enforcing school zone laws.

Patrol officers made more than 100 stops in school zones with 84 warnings and 17 citations given out.

Police say the initiative put an emphasis on educating drivers.

Bridget Coit of Eau Claire Police Department says, "a big goal with this initiative and campaign was education and that is a big reason why warnings were given to hopefully educate the public for the school year going forward”.

Coit says citations given out were mostly for major violations of school zone driving.

One woman was given a ticket for going faster than 50 miles per hour in a 15 mile per hour school zone.

Coit also says eight arrests were made during some of the traffic stops.

