Science experiments you can try at home with your kids

It's that time of year when your kids might be getting a little restless spending so much time inside. If your kids are starting to get the winter blues, we have some ideas to cheer them up.

Why not try out some cool science experiments? Hello Wisconsin has teamed up with Deb Zehms, a former educator and Hannah Zehms, the STEM educator at the Eau Claire Children’s Museum to try some easy experiments you can do at home.

1. Surface Tension Experiments

Background information: Simply put, the surface tension of a liquid is its ability to hold its shape together, in a drop form for example, instead of spreading out all over a surface. To explain it to kids, it is sort of like a skin over the top of the water that holds it in that shape and allows some things to float on its surface. It can be compared to a balloon holding in all the air. If you pop it (break that surrounding skin), all the air spreads out all over the room.

Get Out of the Water!!

All you need is a bowl of water, a bit of dish soap, and some pepper. Sprinkle pepper on top of the water. (For the littles, compare it to people swimming in the water.) Because of the surface tension of the water, the pepper floats on top.

Now dip a Q tip or a fingertip into dish soap. Just touch it lightly on to the surface of the water. The pepper bits will zip over to the edges of the bowl, and start sinking to the bottom. You have broken the surface tension of the water, so the pepper no longer can float on top. (For the littles, you can make their finger a shark and people rushing to get out when they see it.)

Milk Magic

All you need is milk, a shallow pan, food coloring, and dish soap.

Pour about a ½ inch (or more) of milk into the bottom of the pan. Any sort of milk works, but whole milk tends to be the best choice… or so I have read! Use whatever you have.

Now, let the kids drip some food coloring into the milk. It works best if you keep the different colors apart. So a couple of drops of red could go in one part of the milk, a couple of drops of yellow in another and so on.

Now get a little dish soap onto a Q tip or the tip of their finger. Touch it lightly into the center of one of the colors and watch it spread around the pan. Do not stir it! Then do the same to each color in turn. It will create a beautiful marbling effect. They can keep on touching with the dish soap until they love the look of the design.

If you want to take it one step further, take a piece of white paper, lay it carefully on top of the water and pull it off. Let it dry. You should now have a marbled piece of art!

To take it to another level you can try types of milk and compare your results: whole, 2%, 1%, skim, half and half, cream. Does the milk fat level change the results? If so, how?

2. Lava Lamps

Lava lamps are all about density. While density is not simply weight, for kids of this age, lighter and heavier work for an explanation.

You will need: a clear glass, plastic water bottle, vase or plastic cup, vegetable oil, food coloring, water and antacid tablets (generic brand or Alka Seltzer)

First of all, I would set the clear container on a sheet pan, cookie sheet, or tray with sides to minimize any mess.

Then, pour vegetable oil into the container until it is about 2/3 full. Older kids can do this part, just mark on the glass with tape (or marker on plastic) to show how much should be added. The adult do it for the littles… it is slippery stuff.

Next, water and food coloring will be added to the container until it is about an inch or more from the top. You don’t want it to bubble over. This can all be done by the kids. Again, I usually mark a fill line on the container. Before pouring, ask the kids what will happen when you pour in the water…will it float on top, sink to the bottom, or mix up?

At this point, choose to add a few drops of food coloring to the water, mix and pour it in, or wait to add until after the water settles below the oil. While it takes a bit of wait time, it is pretty cool to watch the food coloring drops fall through the floating oil and sort of explode into the water on the bottom.

It is time to notice that the water is more dense (you can say heavier) than the oil since the oil floats on top. Food coloring is water based, and so is also more dense than the oil.

Now the real fun begins. Hand out an antacid tablet to each kid and have them break it in half. Two halves can be dropped into each lava lamp you have set up.

When placed in water, the ingredients in the antacid tablets form carbon dioxide which is less dense (lighter) than the water and oil. The carbon dioxide grabs onto colored water drops and brings them to the surface of the lava lamp. There the carbon dioxide is released and the colored water droplets sink back to the bottom of the container. This lava lamp will continue to bubble until the entire tablet dissolves. Just keep adding tablets and it will keep on going.

You can even make your lava lamp in a water bottle. Voss works really well with its straight sides. Then you can seal it with the cap and safely save it for another day.

A Winter Twist:

You can switch up this experiment by turning a lava lamp into a blizzard!

Here is how to do it: Instead of using vegetable oil, use baby oil which is colorless. The amount doesn’t change.

Instead of using a few drop of food coloring in the water, add a bit of white paint. You need enough to turn the water white, but not enough to change the consistency of the water. To make your snow sparkly, add a bit of glitter!

As before, pour in baby oil into your container (2/3 full), then pour your whitish water on top and watch it sink to the bottom. Add the antacid tablet and bring on the snowfall!!

3.Fizzy Fun With Baking Soda and Vinegar

Mixing baking soda and vinegar results in a chemical reaction that creates carbon dioxide, the fizz that everyone enjoys so much! This is an endothermic reaction, which causes the container in which the two are mixed to feel cold.

Snow Volcanoes

The kids can do all steps of this experiment, unless your vinegar bottle is too big for them to handle the pouring.

You will need vinegar, baking soda, red food coloring, a spoon, small container for each volcano (bowl, can, or plastic cup), SNOW!

Before heading outside, put several drops of red food coloring into a plastic liquid measuring cup. Take it outside with your vinegar, baking soda, spoon, and small container.

Once you are outside build a “mountain” of snow with your container stuck in at the top, as in the picture.

Next dump a couple of heaping spoonfuls of baking soda into the container.

Now, pour some vinegar into your plastic liquid measuring cup, right on top of the food coloring. The amount will depend on the size of your container. Try about ½-2/3 of a cup.

Pour the vinegar into the cup and enjoy the ERUPTION!!

You can add more baking soda and colored vinegar and keep the fun going!

Rainbow Reaction

The materials for this experiment are the same as for volcanoes, but snow isn’t required. Again this is kid friendly at every step…even the clean up!!

You need all the colors of food coloring that you have, twice that number of small bowls or plastic cups as colors, baking soda, vinegar, and spoons. You will need two bowls/cups for each color because you will mix each color of vinegar in its own cup and pour each of those into a separate cup of baking soda. I also recommend doing this experiment on a sheet tray or large cookie sheet to contain the foam.

Set out your individual food coloring containers with a small cup by each. 4-5 drops of food coloring should be put in each cup. If you have the standard 4 color box of food coloring, you will now have 4 cups with food coloring in them.

Now fill the cups with vinegar until about half to 2/3 full. Less vinegar means less foam.

Now take the rest of your empty cups and put 2 heaping spoons of baking soda in each.

Set the cups of baking soda on the sheet tray/cookie sheet. There should be plenty of room around the cups. To be safe from an overflow, you may want to spread the cups between two trays.

Now pour the vinegar over the baking soda and enjoy the show!

Twist 1: For longer lasting foam in both experiments, add a squirt of dish soap to the baking soda just before adding the vinegar.

Twist 2: To make clean up extra easy, take the rainbow outside! Just set the cups in the snow instead of inside and on a tray. Use the snow to clean up the cups. Set them in a heart shape for Valentine’s Day!

Inflate a Balloon

For this experiment you need an empty plastic water bottle or similar sized soda bottle, baking soda, vinegar, a funnel (or make a cone out of paper), and a balloon.

First fit the funnel into the neck of the balloon and put a couple of spoonfuls of baking soda into the funnel. Shake it down into the balloon and set it aside for now.

Pour vinegar into the bottle until about 1/3 full. (You may want to lend a helping hand with this part.)

Now carefully (you may need to help the kids with this also) fit the neck of the balloon over the neck of the plastic bottle.

Holding the bottle with one hand, pick up the round part of the balloon and dump the baking soda into the bottle of vinegar.

Immediately, the balloon should begin to inflate.

Tip: Hold on to the neck of the balloon where it is attached to the bottle. It can detach from the bottle if not secured super well.

