Sculpture Tour Eau Claire art piece vandalized on Water Street

Early Saturday morning, Sculpture Tour Eau Claire says a piece of artwork on Water Street was vandalized.

The "Seahorse" by a Minnesota artist was broken off of its pedestal and stolen, according to the executive director of the tour.

On Monday, Sept. 23, the Eau Claire Police Department recovered the sculpture and is looking for information on who vandalized it.

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire says it's working to get more camera coverage to help protect the art.

"Over the last few years, we've worked with the city to add camera coverage and worked with a lot of private business owners to add camera coverage. the police department patrols water street differently, obviously this happened in the wee hours of the morning unfortunately," said Sculpture Tour Eau Claire Executive Director Julie Pangallo.

The sculpture is valued at $8,000.

If you have any information on the vandalism, contact the Eau Claire Police Department.