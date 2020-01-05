Seahawks oust Eagles in NFC Wild Card, will face Packers in Divisional Playoff

After Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Marshawn Lynch had a rushing score and the Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. Wentz lasted two series in his first postseason start before exiting with a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Clowney. Forty-year-old Josh McCown stepped in and became the oldest quarterback to make his playoff debut. He couldn't lead Philadelphia into the end zone.

