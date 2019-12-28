Search for missing Ohio teen expands nationwide

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 1:43 AM, Dec 28, 2019

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WEWS/CNN) - The search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly, who disappeared walking to school last Friday, is now nationwide with the FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involved in the search.

The search for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared walking to school last Friday is now nationwide. (Credit: CNN, WEWS, Port Clinton Police)

Volunteers like Lorie Anderson have showed up at the Port Clinton Police Department to help spread the word about the missing teenager.

“Oh, I pray everyday. I ask my kids to pray, family members to pray, everybody to just pray that he gets brought home and he’s safe,” Anderson said.

No one has seen or heard from Harley since he left for school Friday morning. He never made it.

Port Clinton’s police chief, Rob Hickman, is still hopeful.

“Harley’s alive and I’m going to believe that until I hear otherwise,” Hickman said.

Police have remained quiet about the investigation and the tips they have received. Hickman did not answer when asked if this was still considered an endangered runaway case or if it had become a criminal investigation.

More than 150 acres of farm fields, woods and shoreline have been searched, but there has been no sign of the teen.

Anderson says she will not stop searching until Harley is found.

“If it was one of my kids, I’d want the community to come together and do the same thing for me,” she said.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information on the case. Anyone with information can contact the Port Clinton police department at 419-734-3121.

Copyright 2019 WEWS via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus