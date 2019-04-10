Search for suspect in Barron Co. vehicle thefts

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- A local sheriff's department is asking for help finding a stolen vehicle and the suspect.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department is looking for 37-year-old Aaron Miller.
Deputies say he's a suspect in two vehicle thefts.
He was last seen wearing a green camo jacket.
According to the sheriff's department, a vehicle was stolen Tuesday from Barron and found a few hours later burned up in the Comstock area in the western part of the county.
A short time later, a second vehicle was reported stolen from the Comstock area.
That vehicle is a 2007 silver Chevy Equinox with license plate 779ZSE.
If you see that vehicle or Aaron Miller, you're asked to call the Barron County Sheriff's Department.