Search for suspect in Barron Co. vehicle thefts

A local sheriff's department is asking for help finding a stolen vehicle and the suspect.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department is looking for 37-year-old Aaron Miller.

Deputies say he's a suspect in two vehicle thefts.

He was last seen wearing a green camo jacket.

According to the sheriff's department, a vehicle was stolen Tuesday from Barron and found a few hours later burned up in the Comstock area in the western part of the county.

A short time later, a second vehicle was reported stolen from the Comstock area.

That vehicle is a 2007 silver Chevy Equinox with license plate 779ZSE.

If you see that vehicle or Aaron Miller, you're asked to call the Barron County Sheriff's Department.