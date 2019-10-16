Search process begins for next City of Eau Claire police chief

The City of Eau Claire is beginning the process of finding a successor for Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski.

During a meeting Wednesday of the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission, it was decided there would not be a need for an interim chief as Staniszewski plans to stay in his position through the end of the year.

A tentative plan is to open the search to internal and external candidates with the hope to start interviewing candidates sometime in November.

"At the present, we're very happy with the police chief and the police department. There are few things we'd like to see improved and we'll be looking at those things, but we're not looking for any drastic change," said Eau Claire Police & Fire Commission President Daniel Kincaid.

Staniszewski announced his retirement Monday, October 14 after 28 years with the Eau Claire Police Department, the last six as chief.