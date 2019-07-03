Search warrant led to the seizure of drugs, money and a handgun

A search warrant lead officials to 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 155.9 grams of marijuana, 46 prescription pills, $4341 in cash, as well as a handgun.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office worked together to search the home of Victor Williams, 40-years old, under a drug-related search warrant.

According to officials, Williams was arrested and had fentanyl and cocaine on him.

He has been booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges, which include felon in possession of a firearm, keeping and maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 or 2 narcotic, among other charges.

This happened Tuesday in Town of Melrose, Jackson County.