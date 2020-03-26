Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Dunn County

Dunn County Health Department (DHCD) was notified by a Health System Partner that there is a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Dunn County resident and that resident is currently isolated in a hospital.

“We are working quickly to get all of the facts about this case including any close contacts and a possible route of exposure.” said KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Department Director.

The DHCD says that you do not need a test to know what to do, stating that people should stay at home, practice good hygiene, disinfect frequently touched surfaces and practice social distancing.

The DCHD also states that if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, that you should call your doctor first before you move to the next step.