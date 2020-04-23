Second Positive Case Confirmed in Trempealeau County

This morning, the Trempealeau County Health Department received notification of our second confirmed case of COVID-19.

We will not be disclosing any personal information about any positive COVID-19 case due to federal and state laws protecting personal information. The Health Department wants to ensure you that we are working on this case as fast as we can. We perform follow up with every person identified as a contact to the positive case to ensure the proper precautions are taken for those who were in contact with the positive case. Ultimately, we want everyone to remain safe and healthy.

It is extremely important that we follow the recommendations given by the CDC and DHS to avoid the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home. Governor Evers extended the Safer at Home order from April 24th, 2020 at 8am to May 26th, 2020 at 8am. Staying home is the best thing you can do to limit your contact with other people to

prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. If soap and water aren’t

available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Wear a cloth face covering when you have to leave your home (such as to get groceries or medications).

• Frequently clean high-touch surfaces.

If you have symptoms, please call your health care provider.

COVID-19 infections have a range of symptoms that vary in severity. Symptoms may include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Even people who do not have symptoms can be carrying the virus without knowing it and can spread it. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets that are released when a sick (infected) person coughs, sneezes, or breathes. These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick. This is why it is so important we all follow the guidelines given, limit all interactions with people (including family, friends, neighbors, etc.), practice social distancing because we don’t know where the next case will come from, and ultimately stay home as much as possible.