Second person charged in connection to 2019 La Crosse homicide

A second person is charged in connection to a 2019 homicide in La Crosse.

35-year-old Odell Thompson of Onalaska is charged with first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and aiding a felon.

The charges stem from the death of 18-year-old Javier Hall Ayers.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, Hall Ayers was found in the 900 block of Copeland Avenue on the night of November 2 with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and did not survive.

At the time, the police department identified 28-year-old Shavonte Thompson as the suspect believed to have fired the gun that killed Hall Ayers.

In January, Shavonte Thompson was located and taken into custody in Peoria, Illinois.

He's charged with first degree intentional homicide.