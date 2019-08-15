Second person dies after shooting near Alabama State University

Police said two people have died after a shooting near Alabama State University. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Updated: Thu 9:52 PM, Aug 15, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams says a second person has now died as a result of a shooting near the campus of Alabama State Thursday.

Originally one person was killed and four others were injured, including three with life-threatening injuries.

Williams said the shooting happened in the 800 block of N University Drive near the campus of Alabama State.

Alabama State President Quinton Ross Jr., in a statement shared with ASU faculty and staff, says the shooting is unrelated to the university but that it happened at a business near campus.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wsfa.com.

 
