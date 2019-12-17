Secretive FISA court rebukes FBI over errors in Russia probe

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Washington. Wray says the problems found by the Justice Department watchdog examining the origins of the Russia probe are “unacceptable." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Updated: Tue 7:35 PM, Dec 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief judge of a secretive surveillance court says the FBI must fix problems identified in a harshly critical Justice Department inspector general report.

Judge Rosemary Collyer with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court says in a public order Tuesday that the FBI submitted “unsupported" information in applications to eavesdrop on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

She directed the FBI to respond with how it will ensure the accuracy of future applications to monitor the communications of individuals it suspects of being agents of a foreign power.

The FBI says it’s committed to working with the DOJ and court “to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the FISA process."

