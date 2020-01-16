Secure Act aims to increase tax-advantaged accounts and help retirees

The "Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement" or Secure Act went into effect January 1.

The bill aims to increase access to tax-advantaged accounts and prevent the elderly from outliving their retirement funds.

Financial experts at Altra Federal Credit Union believe the act has three main benefits, starting with the ability to put money into an individual IRA after age 70 and a half, as long as one has earned income.

"I think the workforce is changing, especially with the state of Wisconsin workforce shortage, older employees are probably going to be going back to work just because the employers need them," said Mary Isaacs, the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Altra.

The bill also pushes the age at which IRA participants are required to take a minimum distribution from 70 and a half to 72.

Also, the bill provides help for those having a baby.

"You are now allowed to take up to $5,000 for the birth or adoption expenses out of an IRA, penalty free," Isaacs said. "You still have to pay taxes, but you can take it out at anytime, you don't have to wait to 70 and a half or 59 and a half."

With the bill only going into effect a few weeks ago, financial experts say that a lot of their clients and the country are unaware of the Secure Act so far.

"They do not know about it yet," Isaacs said. "Luckily our provider that helps us with our IRAs is going to send a communication to members, give them their options. Let them know that they don't have to take a distribution this year if they turned age 70 and a half."

Many financial experts say this is the first major law impacting retirement savers in more than a decade, but they still aren't sure how big of an impact it will have.

"I don't think it's a huge impact," Isaacs said. "I think for those people who are in that situation-- where they're at that age and they're able to contribute more to an IRA, I think it's great."

The Secure Act only pushes the minimum distribution for those turning 70 and a half during or after 2020.