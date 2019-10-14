Security guard handcuffs himself because he was bored

Once police freed him from his own restraints, he hid them from himself in order to not let temptation overcome him again. (Source: Gray News)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 5:07 PM, Oct 14, 2019

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Gray News) - A security guard made a strong case for an idle mind being the devil’s playground Friday morning.

Guarding a Bath and Body Works to the southwest of Milwaukee during an overnight shift, the man called Waukesha police for help around 2 a.m.

He didn’t need backup. There wasn’t a threat. He’d just handcuffed himself and couldn’t get free.

The guard realized he left the keys at home. He’d only put on the cuffs because he was bored, police told WDJT.

Once police freed him from his own restraints, he hid them from himself in order to not let temptation overcome him again.

As it turns out, this was not the first time he’d done this.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus