Security task force chair member talks about saving for retirement

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski was in Chippewa Falls Wednesday to hear from people on the challenges they face when trying to save for retirement.

Godlewski is also the chair of Gov. Evers' retirement security task force.

She says the typical social security retirement check isn't enough for people to pay medical bills or other financial obligations.

She says all Wisconsinites deserve financial security and peace of mind when it comes time to retire.

“The governor and I believe that hard working Wisconsinites deserve to retire in a financially secure way, but when you look at the data, the typical family in Wisconsin has less than $3,000 saved for retirement and we know we have a very fast aging population,”

AARP Wisconsin did a study that identified one in seven registered voters in Wisconsin have no way to save for retirement at work.

Yet, 82% would take advantage if a savings program for retirement was available.

