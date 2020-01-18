Semi crash closes stretch of I-39/90

Northbound traffic is moving slowly around a crash on I-39/90, just north of Janesville, early Saturday morning.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the highway while they work to clear the scene, at mile marker 168, outside of Milton. In an update around 6 a.m., they said while drivers are able to get through on the shoulder, but that both lanes are blocked, and it is "extremely slow moving at this time."

Crews are working to get a wrecked semi cleared from roadway. Until then, they are asking drivers to exit at Hwy. 14 and then turn onto Hwy. 51. The detour then runs into Dane Co. where it will rejoin I-39/90 at mile marker 168.

You can check road conditions across the state on Wisconsin's 511 website.