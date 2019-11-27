Semi filled with hogs rolls over in Trempealeau County

A semi carrying 110 hogs rolled over in Trempealeau County Wednesday.

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a semi in the ditch on its side. All 110 hogs that were inside, were loaded onto another semi. The semi driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It happened on U.S. Highway 53, south of Carpenter’s Bridge Road in the town of Preston. Officials say part of Highway 53 was closed for almost four hours while they moved the hogs and semi.

The incident is still under investigation.

