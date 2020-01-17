Semi fire closed off highway

A semi caught fire on I-94 east at mile marker 28 in St. Croix County around 10 a.m. Friday.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the east bound lane was shut down for more than an hour and drivers were rerouted off the exit and were able to get back onto the freeway.

State Patrol says the trailer was carrying shredded paper and fire crews were working to put it out. The driver was able to get out and was not hurt.

Officials do not know the cause of the fire yet.

Footage courtesy: Knute Forest and Bill O'Connell