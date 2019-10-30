Seminar helps students to institute change among their peers

On Wednesday, local students learned valuable skills relating to peer pressure and mental health in schools.

The Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, program and The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention partnered up to teach students how to cope with modern problems in schools such as cyber security and vaping.

Students and faculty attended the seminar at the Lismore Hotel.

There were several speakers who talked about vaping, mental health, alcohol abuse, and STD prevention.

Organizers say the valuable skills learned at today's seminar will enable the students to help institute change at their respective schools as well as mentor other students who may be struggling with some of these challenges.

"It's really empowering for me as well as the students, so they get the information that is important for them to enact some positive changes among their peers,” said ECASD School Counselor, Amanda Davis. “What that means is they get the information so that they feel competent to create an activism to generate change."

Students at the seminar say they agree and that it is important to recognize the dangers school aged children face.

"It's very important to be talking about these things that we're talking about today because I feel that most people ignore them until it becomes a problem,” said Regis schools student, Madelyn Carlson. “It's important to get an early start on that."

"I think it's super important because there are a lot of negative behaviors happening in our schools that need to be addressed,” said Fall Creek Schools student, Cassie Castro.

The students say they can’t wait to apply what they have learned to their schools.

Students from all over the area attended the event, and organizers say these skills will even reach beyond school life.

