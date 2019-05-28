Sen. Baldwin recognized with a Community Development Award

Tuesday U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin was honored by the city of La Crosse with a Community Development Award.

City leaders and organizations gathered to recognize Baldwin for what they say has been tireless support for the HOME program and the Community Development Block Grant program.

One program funded is the Wood Tech program, where students from Western Technical College build back up old, demolished houses for new, affordable housing.

"Certainly it's a program that impacts every state in the union. It also is a program that offers a lot more local flexibility than some of the federal programs that you see. The money that comes directly to La Crosse by formula, there's not a lot of strings attached," said Baldwin.

Since 1974, the city of La Crosse has received over $40 million in federal grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Those funds have helped over 1,200 homeowners make home repairs, help 53 new small businesses expand and construct 170 units of affordable housing.